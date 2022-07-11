IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'He'll do more than OK': fmr. Obama official Patrick Gaspard defends Biden's 2024 prospects

    05:47

  • White House prepares for anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    President Biden heads to Saudi Arabia as poll numbers tumble

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

  • 'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

    02:29

  • US should make a trade with Russia to bring Griner home, fmr. ambassador says

    01:51

  • Mississippi’s last abortion clinic shuts its doors

    04:46

  • Upton: Trump endorsee will likely secure Michigan GOP gubernatorial nomination

    08:40

  • ‘Almost complete turnover’ of senior leadership from WH press operations

    02:03

  • President Biden plans to spend more time with voters this summer, WH says

    02:06

  • Democratic primary ‘would be a free for all’ if Biden chooses not to run, panel says

    08:47

  • Boris Johnson’s government collapses amidst record number of resignations

    00:38

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Police had eyes on Uvalde shooter but waited for permission to fire, report reveals

    01:56

  • Only 10% of voters think U.S. is on the 'right track'

    02:08

  • Highland Park sheriff's office confirms 7th parade shooting death

    02:37

  • In Wyoming debate, Cheney says her election-denying opponent is ‘beholden’ to Trump

    11:11

  • Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

    09:17

Meet the Press NOW

President Biden heads to Saudi Arabia as poll numbers tumble

02:15

In a new Siena College poll, Democratic voters say they are losing confidence in President Biden — leaving his standing in a state of peril.July 11, 2022

  • 'He'll do more than OK': fmr. Obama official Patrick Gaspard defends Biden's 2024 prospects

    05:47

  • White House prepares for anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    President Biden heads to Saudi Arabia as poll numbers tumble

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All