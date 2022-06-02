IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amber Heard legal team planning to appeal defamation trial verdict

    01:39

  • President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this month as gas prices hit another all time high

    01:38

  • Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine

    02:04

  • Queen to skip jubilee event after feeling “discomfort”

    01:48

  • State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

    01:50

  • Man shoots his surgeon and three people in Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital

    02:25
  • Now Playing

    President Biden makes gun violence remarks

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    School Police Chief Pete Arredondo makes first public comments in nearly a week

    01:34

  • The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to start with military parade

    01:40

  • Groundbreaking pancreatic cancer treatment created in Portland

    01:59

  • Job openings fell in April, but there are still more job openings than workers to fill them

    01:45

  • President Biden meets with baby formula manufacturers

    02:17

  • Experts weigh in Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial verdict

    02:40

  • Depp v. Heard trial reaches a verdict

    03:23

  • Rehearsals commence for the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee

    01:49

  • States incorporating AAPI history in K-12 curriculum

    02:09

  • Business travel is back

    01:49

  • Russia gains ground in eastern Ukraine

    02:10

  • President Biden, upset at sinking poll numbers, tries to fight inflation

    02:15

  • Many call for changes to gun laws amid violent Memorial Day Weekend

    01:47

NBC NIGHTLY NEWS

President Biden makes gun violence remarks

02:24

Following yet another mass shooting in America where four people were killed in a hospital in Tulsa, President Biden is urging Congress to take action with new gun legislation. Bipartisan Senate talks continue with the backing of Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell says mental health and school safety is what needs to be targeted.June 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Amber Heard legal team planning to appeal defamation trial verdict

    01:39

  • President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this month as gas prices hit another all time high

    01:38

  • Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine

    02:04

  • Queen to skip jubilee event after feeling “discomfort”

    01:48

  • State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

    01:50

  • Man shoots his surgeon and three people in Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital

    02:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All