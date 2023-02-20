Air raid sirens went off during Biden's Ukraine visit with Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy praises Biden for making the historic visit to Ukraine06:17
Watch: Air raid sirens sound as Biden, Zelenskyy walk to inspect honor guard00:21
Watch: Biden promises to support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' during Kyiv visit09:51
Zelenskyy, Biden exchange words of thanks and encouragement during Kyiv visit04:47
Biden speaks with Zelenskyy during bilateral meeting in Ukraine03:17
Air raid sirens went off during Biden's Ukraine visit with Zelenskyy03:52
Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine to mark one year after Russia's invasion03:31
A beacon of hope in Chicago for Ukrainian refugees02:49
President Biden will travel to Poland ahead of one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine02:05
The Ukrainian pee-wee hockey team02:37
U.S. formally accuses Russia of ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine02:53
11-year-old feeds feral pets amidst the rubble in Ukraine02:17
Putin, Lukashenko pledge closer ties after one year of war in Ukraine00:53
Millions of children in Ukraine displaced as Russia continues attacks03:04
Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks04:37
Wagner Group’s Prigozhin says Bakhmut could be surrounded within weeks00:46
Baby born as shelling and gunfire strike eastern Ukrainian town01:04
Possible guided Russian missile kills American medic in Ukraine04:03
Ukrainian forces running low on ammunition01:31
Defense Secy. Austin: NATO allies have rallied around ‘Ukraine’s fight for freedom’04:23
