IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Protests erupt near U.S. Embassy in Lebanon after Gaza hospital explosion

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden says 'Americans are worried' as he meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden arrives in Israel for high-stakes wartime visit

    01:03

  • Israeli military says militants' rocket caused the deadly explosion at Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital

    01:15

  • U.N. chief 'horrified' by Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital deaths

    01:05

  • Istanbul police use water cannon, pepper spray to disperse consulate protesters

    01:07

  • Israeli troops prepare for possible two-front war

    03:57

  • New York City cathedral holds vigil, prays for end to Israel-Hamas war

    01:41

  • How Hamas receives funding

    03:57

  • Five brothers all preparing for war in Israeli military

    02:28

  • President Biden's five decades of diplomacy in Israel

    03:17

  • Palestinian and Israeli shopkeepers in Jerusalem speak on war tensions

    02:41

  • Israeli military says ground offensive is not a certainty

    04:35

  • Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast

    04:22

  • Biden to travel to Israel tonight amid Israel-Hamas war

    00:45

  • President Biden departs to Israel on first trip since start of war

    02:12

  • Netanyahu: ‘The civilized world should unite behind Israel’

    01:20

  • Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

    02:44

  • Hamas officials willing to release all civilian hostages if bombing stops

    04:45

  • Video shows frantic rescue efforts after Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    01:23

msnbc

Biden says 'Americans are worried' as he meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu

02:38

President Joe Biden spoke strongly of U.S. support for Israel as he prepared to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.Oct. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Protests erupt near U.S. Embassy in Lebanon after Gaza hospital explosion

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden says 'Americans are worried' as he meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden arrives in Israel for high-stakes wartime visit

    01:03

  • Israeli military says militants' rocket caused the deadly explosion at Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital

    01:15

  • U.N. chief 'horrified' by Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital deaths

    01:05

  • Istanbul police use water cannon, pepper spray to disperse consulate protesters

    01:07
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All