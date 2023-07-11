IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

President Biden meets the Lithuanian president ahead of NATO summit

01:29

President Joe Biden used his meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania to reaffirm U.S. commitment to NATO ahead of the alliance's summit in Vilnius.July 11, 2023

