'Lives will be saved': President Biden signs landmark gun legislation into law

'Lives will be saved': President Biden signs landmark gun legislation into law05:29
Full remarks: Biden speaks on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade11:45
'Roe is on the ballot': Biden appeals to voters after Supreme Court decision01:58
'Keep all protests peaceful': Biden says Supreme Court decision must not be final word on abortion rights01:46
Biden: Supreme Court took away 'constitutional right' by overturning Roe v. Wade04:51
Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution02:43
Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday04:03
Biden calls on Congress to suspend federal gas tax01:57
President Biden doing 'OK' after falling off his bike00:20
WATCH: Biden bounces back after bike fall during Delaware beach ride00:37
Jean-Pierre says Biden has regular Covid testing cadence, declines to give specific date01:59
Biden signs executive order that will ‘help save young LGBTQ lives’01:58
Biden takes aim at oil companies over profits, refining reduction01:01
Biden signs law on creation of National Museum of Asian Pacific American History02:15
Biden hopes to build on 'unique strengths' of American economy to combat inflation02:27
Biden: Jan. 6 hearings show 'what truly happened' during Capitol riot01:21
Biden meets with Brazilian president at Summit of the Americas02:10
Biden calls Capitol riot ‘clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution’ during Jan. 6 hearing03:56
Biden ahead of Jan. 6 hearing: Capitol rioters ‘broke the law,’ tried to overturn election02:58
Why Biden sees Western economic partnerships as way to fend off autocracies03:35
