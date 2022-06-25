IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Lives will be saved': President Biden signs landmark gun legislation into law

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Full remarks: Biden speaks on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:45

  • 'Roe is on the ballot': Biden appeals to voters after Supreme Court decision

    01:58

  • 'Keep all protests peaceful': Biden says Supreme Court decision must not be final word on abortion rights

    01:46

  • Biden: Supreme Court took away 'constitutional right' by overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:51

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

    02:43

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday

    04:03

  • Biden calls on Congress to suspend federal gas tax

    01:57

  • President Biden doing 'OK' after falling off his bike

    00:20

  • WATCH: Biden bounces back after bike fall during Delaware beach ride

    00:37

  • Jean-Pierre says Biden has regular Covid testing cadence, declines to give specific date

    01:59

  • Biden signs executive order that will ‘help save young LGBTQ lives’

    01:58

  • Biden takes aim at oil companies over profits, refining reduction

    01:01

  • Biden signs law on creation of National Museum of Asian Pacific American History

    02:15

  • Biden hopes to build on 'unique strengths' of American economy to combat inflation

    02:27

  • Biden: Jan. 6 hearings show 'what truly happened' during Capitol riot

    01:21

  • Biden meets with Brazilian president at Summit of the Americas

    02:10

  • Biden calls Capitol riot ‘clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution’ during Jan. 6 hearing

    03:56

  • Biden ahead of Jan. 6 hearing: Capitol rioters ‘broke the law,’ tried to overturn election

    02:58

  • Why Biden sees Western economic partnerships as way to fend off autocracies

    03:35

NBC News

'Lives will be saved': President Biden signs landmark gun legislation into law

05:29

Following a House vote of 234-193, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law, the most sweeping legislation designed to prevent gun violence in nearly 30 years. Biden said, “while the bill does not include everything I want, it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives.”June 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Lives will be saved': President Biden signs landmark gun legislation into law

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Full remarks: Biden speaks on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:45

  • 'Roe is on the ballot': Biden appeals to voters after Supreme Court decision

    01:58

  • 'Keep all protests peaceful': Biden says Supreme Court decision must not be final word on abortion rights

    01:46

  • Biden: Supreme Court took away 'constitutional right' by overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:51

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

    02:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All