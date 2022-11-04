IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • Qatar suspends evacuation flights for U.S.-bound Afghan refugees

    03:09

  • Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

    04:34

  • ‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea

    01:27

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • Biden seeks penalty for Saudi oil production reduction, extra money going to Russia

    02:21

  • Biden warns risk of 'nuclear Armageddon' is highest since Cuban missile crisis

    03:02

  • U.S. condemns North Korea’s ‘destabilizing’ missile tests

    01:33

  • What OPEC alliance’s oil production cuts could mean for consumers

    04:12

  • American tourist killed in Turks and Caicos

    03:10

  • Inside one family's journey as Ukrainian refugees starting over in U.S.

    04:19

  • Seven Americans released from Venezuela in controversial prisoner swap

    03:08

  • Famed mountaineer missing on Nepal mountain after 80-foot fall

    02:45

  • Hurricane Ian wallops Cayman Islands, blows into Cuba

    01:10

  • Inside the first South Asian New York Fashion Week

    05:08

  • 'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest

    02:28

  • Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction

    03:05

  • Blinken warns U.N. Security Council of Russian nuclear threats, ‘sham referendas’

    02:18

  • Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm

    03:37

  • Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico with catastrophic flooding

    02:35

NBC News

Watch: President Biden vows to "free Iran" during campaign speech

00:43

President Joe Biden vowed to "free Iran" during a campaign speech on Thursday in Oceanside, California. "They're going to free themselves pretty soon,'' he added.Nov. 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • Qatar suspends evacuation flights for U.S.-bound Afghan refugees

    03:09

  • Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

    04:34

  • ‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea

    01:27

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • Biden seeks penalty for Saudi oil production reduction, extra money going to Russia

    02:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All