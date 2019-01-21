White House

President Donald Trump lays wreath at Martin Luther King Jr. memorial

01:33

The president was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence in laying a wreath on the holiday honoring the civil rights leader.Jan. 21, 2019

  • President Trump lays wreath at MLK memorial statue

    01:33

  • Trump's fiscal policy an 'abomination,' says Reagan budget head

    09:03

  • Organizer of Indigenous Peoples March responds to viral video

    03:56

  • Report: Facebook facing historic fine for privacy violations

    03:40

  • Sen. Kamala Harris joins 2020 race as the field grows

    08:09

  • Dems re-up demand to reopen gov’t before negotiating border security

    06:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All