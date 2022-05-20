IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden arrives in South Korea on first visit to Asia as president

    00:43
    What to expect from Biden's first presidential trip to Asia

    03:37

  • Kim slams North Korea's Covid response as 'immature'

    00:47

  • Taiwan's president expresses concern over California church shooting

    00:59

  • North Korea's Kim inspects pharmacies as Covid cases increase

    00:51

  • Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04

  • North Korea's Kim wears face mask as first Covid cases acknowledged

    00:37

  • Sri Lankan armed military on streets as curfew extended

    00:46

  • Sri Lanka's anti-government protests continue despite prime minister's resignation 

    02:24

  • Son of former dictator wins Philippine presidency

    04:00

  • Shanghai residents bang pots and pans in Covid lockdown protest

    01:00

  • Snake charmer arrested after dancing with cobra at Indian wedding

    00:39

  • Fire shrouds huge New Delhi landfill in smoke

    01:00

  • Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow

    00:55

  • Why Pyongyang's penthouses are not necessarily for North Korea's elite

    01:16

  • Watch: Rescuers evacuate people from floods in Philippines

    00:54

  • Imran Khan supporters protest his ouster in Pakistan

    00:45

  • Hong Kong's leader says she will not seek another term

    01:06

  • Shanghai expands two-phase lockdown to fight Covid

    00:50

  • North Korea state media release video of Kim Jung Un at ICBM launch

    00:58

Biden arrives in South Korea on first visit to Asia as president

00:43

President Joe Biden arrived in South Korea Friday on his first visit to the country as president and on a tour that will also take him to Japan.May 20, 2022

