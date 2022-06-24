Anti-abortion youth activist celebrates Roe v. Wade decision02:01
'It's devastating': Michigan Gov. Whitmer reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade02:57
President of anti-abortion group Students for Life calls Roe v. Wade decision 'a historic moment'02:32
Jackson Women's Health doctor responds to decision overturning Roe v. Wade02:25
Polarized reactions in Mississippi after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade01:55
Pelosi criticizes 'hypocrisy' of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade03:13
Supreme Court leaves abortion exceptions up to states after overturning Roe v. Wade02:17
Breaking: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade03:16
Mother and daughter speak about experiences having abortions before and after Roe v. Wade become law04:48
Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers01:48
All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms01:33
Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution01:40
Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics05:00
What happens when women are denied abortions?08:30
Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights12:10
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt signs nation's strictest abortion ban into law02:27
Pelosi banned from receiving Holy Communion over abortion rights00:24
Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill02:48
Oklahoma passes strictest anti-abortion bill in U.S., awaits Governor Stitt's signature03:16
Federal judge extends ban for third time on Kentucky’s new abortion law02:38
