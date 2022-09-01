IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    President Putin lays flowers at coffin of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

President Putin lays flowers at coffin of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday paid his respects to Mikhail Gorbachev, laying flowers at the open coffin of the former leader of the Soviet Union who died on Tuesday, aged 91. The Kremlin said that President Putin will not attend the funeral ceremony for Gorbachev on Saturday due to the scheduling conflicts.Sept. 1, 2022

