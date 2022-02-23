IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue,' Putin says

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

    08:44

  • WH pushes back on criticism: Russian sanctions meant to work ‘over time’

    02:11

  • Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

    01:52

  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday

    01:52

  • Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'

    02:09

  • Putin insists on Russia’s right to be in Ukraine

    01:28

  • Biden announces sanctions against Russia in response to 'invasion' of eastern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'

    02:57

  • Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad

    02:50

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on allies to impose sanctions on Russia

    01:49

  • All Russian lawmakers back Putin’s decision to recognize Ukraine’s separatist regions

    01:37

  • UN orders emergency meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    02:31

  • Putin deploys Russian troops into eastern Ukraine

    02:57

  • Military convoys appear in Donetsk hours after Putin orders 'peacekeeping' force

    00:51

  • U.S., Russia trade accusations over Ukraine crisis at U.N. Security Council

    02:25

  • Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent

    04:14

  • Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis

    01:35

  • Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions for 'peacekeeping'

    02:35

  • 82nd Airborne units set up camp near Ukrainian border

    00:45

NBC News

Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue,' Putin says

00:54

In a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, President Vladimir Putin said Russia is open to dialogue but the safety of its citizens is paramount.Feb. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue,' Putin says

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

    08:44

  • WH pushes back on criticism: Russian sanctions meant to work ‘over time’

    02:11

  • Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

    01:52

  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday

    01:52

  • Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All