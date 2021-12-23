IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    President Putin talks about U.S. negotiations during annual news conference

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03

  • Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston

    02:01

  • Putin, Xi meet on strengthening ties as both countries face international scrutiny

    02:21

  • Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia

    10:58

  • President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call

    02:39

  • President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir Putin

    02:21

  • Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian border

    01:57

  • Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:30

  • Blinken warns Lavrov of 'serious consequences' if Russia confronts Ukraine

    01:24

  • Blinken warns Russia of ‘severe costs for further military action in Ukraine’

    01:30

  • Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy alleges Russian coup plot

    01:32

  • Criminal probe launched as Siberian mine explosion kills at least 52

    01:18

  • Full Schiff: When Trump aides refuse subpoenas, they ‘seem to feel that they’re above the law'

    07:43

  • Thousands stranded between Belarus and Poland

    03:44

  • Russia goes into Covid lockdown as new cases surge

    03:19

  • Austin on Ukraine: ‘Russia started this war and Russia is the obstacle to a peaceful resolution’

    02:02

  • Russian film stars land back on earth after 12 days in space

    01:11

  • Independent Russian journalists targeted in crackdown

    03:24

  • St. Petersburg sees Russia’s first royal wedding in over 100 years

    01:39

NBC News

President Putin talks about U.S. negotiations during annual news conference

01:20

In his annual news conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the possibility of negotiations with the U.S. over security concerns in early 2022.Dec. 23, 2021

Putin says Russia doesn't want war with Ukraine but urges West to meet his demands quickly

  • Now Playing

    President Putin talks about U.S. negotiations during annual news conference

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03

  • Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston

    02:01

  • Putin, Xi meet on strengthening ties as both countries face international scrutiny

    02:21

  • Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia

    10:58

  • President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call

    02:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All