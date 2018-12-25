Trump asks 7-year-old: 'Are you still a believer in Santa?'

Donald Trump

President Trump, first lady take calls from children about Santa's whereabouts on Christmas Eve

01:09

President Donald Trump and the first lady take calls from children calling NORAD about Santa's whereabouts on Christmas Eve. Trump asked a 7-year-old named Coleman, “Are you still a believer in Santa?”Dec. 25, 2018

