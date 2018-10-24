NBC News

President Trump, Hillary Clinton and more political leaders react to pipe bombs sent to top Democrats, CNN

Following the discovery of a series of pipe bombs delivered in packages to top Democrats across the country, as well as CNN’s New York newsroom, political leaders including President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Hillary Clinton and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacted to the news, universally condemning the acts.Oct. 24, 2018

Explosive Devices

  • Political leaders react to pipe bombs sent to top Dems, CNN

    02:36

  • Watch CNN anchors report on their own office being evacuated over pipe bomb

    02:24

  • Bill de Blasio: Pipe bombs were 'an effort to terrorize'

    02:13

  • Clinton on suspicious package: We have to bring the country together

    02:15

  • Pete Williams explains contents of suspicious packages sent to Clinton, Obama

    02:00

  • Suspicious package sent to CNN was addressed to Fmr. CIA Director Brennan

    03:52

