President Trump will meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam01:00
President Trump said in his State of the Union address that America would be engaged in a war with North Korea had he not been elected president and plans to meet Kim Jong Un in another historic summit.
Abrams: 'The shutdown was a stunt'01:13
Did Trump seek a reset moment in immigration debate?01:54
Full speech: Trump's 2019 State of the Union address01:22:29
Congress sings 'Happy Birthday' to Pittsburgh shooting survivor02:45
Democratic women steal a moment amid Trump's SOTU jobs rhetoric02:47
Trump: 'Great nations do not fight endless wars'04:31