‘Thank you for our independence’: Zelenskyy honors fallen soldiers

- Now Playing
‘Thank you for our independence’: Zelenskyy honors fallen soldiers01:37
- UP NEXT
How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks03:31
Ukrainians ‘not giving up’ six months after Russia’s invasion04:29
Ukraine was 'reborn' by Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy says in Independence Day video00:56
On Ukraine's Independence Day, war with Russia hits milestone02:31
Zelenskyy’s independence day warning: ‘Repugnant Russian provocations are a possibility’01:11
Zelenskyy vows the Ukrainian flag will fly again above the entire nation00:44
Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter01:28
Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes03:25
Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes03:25
Daughter of close Putin ally killed in car bombing outside Moscow02:31
Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown06:15
Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”07:25
Ukraine’s military puts Russian forces on the defensive in Crimea01:37
Explosions near Ukraine nuclear plant sparks fears of catastrophe02:26
Ukrainian orchestra sharing music with the world01:40
Fears of nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine intensifying02:13
Russia tells employees to stay home, fueling fear of nuclear attack01:37
Stars Coffee opens in Russia as rebranded Starbucks01:08
Russia threatens to shut down major nuclear plant amid concerns of planned incident02:41
- Now Playing
‘Thank you for our independence’: Zelenskyy honors fallen soldiers01:37
- UP NEXT
How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks03:31
Ukrainians ‘not giving up’ six months after Russia’s invasion04:29
Ukraine was 'reborn' by Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy says in Independence Day video00:56
On Ukraine's Independence Day, war with Russia hits milestone02:31
Zelenskyy’s independence day warning: ‘Repugnant Russian provocations are a possibility’01:11
Play All