President Zelenskyy lists military gains as Ukrainian flags fly over recaptured territory

Biden pledges $625M in weapons to Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy01:24
- Now Playing
President Zelenskyy lists military gains as Ukrainian flags fly over recaptured territory01:36
- UP NEXT
Ukraine regains territory from Russian forces in Kherson region02:53
Elon Musk angers Zelenskyy over Twitter poll on Ukraine peace plan00:34
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia sending soldiers to fill 'shoes of the dead'01:39
Inside one family's journey as Ukrainian refugees starting over in U.S.04:19
Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces03:30
Ukraine gains ground in Russian-occupied territories01:29
Ukrainian special unit searches for victims of war02:15
Ukraine retakes key areas Putin claimed to have annexed02:30
Ukrainian troops free villages in the east, Ukrainian officials say01:29
Mila Kunis on Ukrainian roots, new movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’07:50
Is Vladimir Putin trying to incite a NATO attack on Russia?01:46
Russian troops lose ground after annexing parts of Ukraine02:30
Russia retreats from Donetsk01:38
Biden says US will 'not be intimidated' by Vladimir Putin00:29
Putin illegally annexes occupied Ukrainian territory01:42
Watch: Putin signs Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions01:44
Russian missiles on civilian convoy kills over 20, injures dozens02:54
Civilian convoy attacked in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia00:38
Biden pledges $625M in weapons to Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy01:24
- Now Playing
President Zelenskyy lists military gains as Ukrainian flags fly over recaptured territory01:36
- UP NEXT
Ukraine regains territory from Russian forces in Kherson region02:53
Elon Musk angers Zelenskyy over Twitter poll on Ukraine peace plan00:34
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia sending soldiers to fill 'shoes of the dead'01:39
Inside one family's journey as Ukrainian refugees starting over in U.S.04:19
Play All