‘The citizens are here and we are here’: Zelenskyy and team stand firm in Kyiv
00:48
“We will defend our independence. That's how it will go,” said the Ukrainian president in a defiant video with fellow officials on the streets of Kyiv. “Glory to our defenders, both male and female,” he added. “Glory to Ukraine!”Feb. 25, 2022
UP NEXT
White House: U.S. will sanction Putin, Russian foreign minister Lavrov in step with E.U.
02:40
Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight
01:29
‘Take power into your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine’s army to rebel
01:04
Defiant Kyiv resident sings national anthem as she clears apartment debris
01:26
WATCH: Ukrainians try to pull driver from wreckage after military vehicle runs over car
01:01
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy