IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy’s independence day warning: ‘Repugnant Russian provocations are a possibility’

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy vows the Ukrainian flag will fly again above the entire nation

    00:44

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

    01:28

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

    03:25

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

    03:25

  • Daughter of close Putin ally killed in car bombing outside Moscow

    02:31

  • Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown

    06:15

  • Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”

    07:25

  • Ukraine’s military puts Russian forces on the defensive in Crimea

    01:37

  • Explosions near Ukraine nuclear plant sparks fears of catastrophe

    02:26

  • Ukrainian orchestra sharing music with the world

    01:40

  • Fears of nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine intensifying

    02:13

  • Russia tells employees to stay home, fueling fear of nuclear attack

    01:37

  • Stars Coffee opens in Russia as rebranded Starbucks

    01:08

  • Russia threatens to shut down major nuclear plant amid concerns of planned incident

    02:41

  • Zelenskyy meets with U.N. chief and Turkish president in Lviv, Ukraine

    01:44

  • Zelenskyy meets with Erdogan, U.N. secretary general over nuclear power plant, grain exports

    00:59

  • Ukraine holds disaster response drills amid shelling at nuclear power plant

    01:02

  • Ukrainians are asking for more basic needs approaching six months of war

    03:55

  • New signs Ukraine on the offensive after explosion in Crimea

    01:39

NBC News

Zelenskyy’s independence day warning: ‘Repugnant Russian provocations are a possibility’

01:11

Russia may be planning “brutal strikes” to coincide with the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, President Zelenskyy announced, before promising “to retaliate against any form of Russian terror.”Aug. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy’s independence day warning: ‘Repugnant Russian provocations are a possibility’

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy vows the Ukrainian flag will fly again above the entire nation

    00:44

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

    01:28

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

    03:25

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

    03:25

  • Daughter of close Putin ally killed in car bombing outside Moscow

    02:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All