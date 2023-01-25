IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden announces U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    ‘I’m very happy’: Zelenskyy welcomes German tank decision

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Germany approves sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    01:16

  • Germany confirms it will send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. may follow suit

    02:23

  • Zelenskyy: Government personnel changes ‘necessary’ for Ukraine’s defense

    00:47

  • U.S. to send tanks to Ukrainian military amid its corruption scandal

    02:54

  • Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal

    01:03

  • Ukrainian prime minister pledges anti-corruption reform amid resignations

    00:44

  • Several senior Ukrainian officials resign after corruption allegations

    01:46

  • French President Macron: ‘Nothing has been ruled out’ on sending tanks to Ukraine

    01:31

  • Germany, U.S. fail to reach agreement on sending tanks to Ukraine

    01:31

  • Zelenskyy thanks U.S. for latest military aid package

    01:07

  • Germany hesitant to send tanks to Ukraine as NATO discusses weapon supplies

    03:19

  • U.S. tells allies to 'dig deeper' to help Ukraine with military aid

    01:14

  • Ukrainian authorities begin investigating deadly helicopter crash

    02:22

  • Ukrainian soldiers get prosthetic limbs from Maryland medical center

    02:06

  • Helicopter crash in Ukraine kills 14 including top government official

    01:44

  • Zelenskyy honors victims of deadly helicopter crash in World Economic Forum address

    02:12

  • Ukraine's interior minister killed in helicopter crash, leaving a hole in leadership

    03:01

  • Helicopter crash in Ukraine kills at least 14, including interior minister

    02:16

NBC News

‘I’m very happy’: Zelenskyy welcomes German tank decision

01:01

While on camera for an interview with NBC News’ partner Sky News, the Ukrainian president was told that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had green-lighted the export of Leopard 2 tanks to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.Jan. 25, 2023

  • Biden announces U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    ‘I’m very happy’: Zelenskyy welcomes German tank decision

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Germany approves sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    01:16

  • Germany confirms it will send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. may follow suit

    02:23

  • Zelenskyy: Government personnel changes ‘necessary’ for Ukraine’s defense

    00:47

  • U.S. to send tanks to Ukrainian military amid its corruption scandal

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All