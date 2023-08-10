IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Presidential candidate in Ecuador fatally shot at campaign event

Presidential candidate in Ecuador fatally shot at campaign event

Fernando Villavicencio, an Ecuadorean presidential hopeful, was shot and killed at a campaign event in the capital city of Quito, authorities say.Aug. 10, 2023

