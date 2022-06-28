IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press NOW

Primary watch: Incumbents lose seats; Democrats fund election deniers

06:16

Primaries are underway in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Colorado, New York, Utah and Nebraska. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard discusses the latest on how Democrats are spending millions to boost election deniers in the primary election in hopes of easier races for Democrats to win come November. National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki is at big board to break down if Republicans are right to expect a red wave.June 28, 2022

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39
    Primary watch: Incumbents lose seats; Democrats fund election deniers

    06:16
    Finland and Sweden joining NATO is the ‘opposite of what President Putin wanted,’ says former Amb. Bill Taylor

    00:42

  • Top takeaways from Jan. 6 ‘surprise witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony

    14:46

