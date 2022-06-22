IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Prince Charles arrives in Rwanda amid controversy over asylum seekers

00:47

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday amid controversy over a British scheme to send asylum seekers to the country. However, an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights last week grounded one of the first flights set to leave the U.K. for Rwanda.June 22, 2022

