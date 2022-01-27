Prince Charles commissions portraits of seven Holocaust survivors
To commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Britain’s Prince Charles commissioned portraits of some of the U.K.’s last remaining Holocaust survivors. The exhibition, called “Seven Portraits: Surviving the Holocaust,” serves as a “powerful testament” to the harrowing experiences the survivors endured in Nazi concentration camps, said the prince.Jan. 27, 2022
