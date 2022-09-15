IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘It brought back a few memories’: Prince William acknowledges extra sadness at queen’s coffin procession

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    'You've got to be there': Standing in line for hours to see queen lie in state

    00:57

  • How is King Charles holding up amid busy event schedule?

    02:32

  • William, Kate inspect tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham

    01:01

  • Matt Smith: Prince Harry called me ‘granddad’ after ‘Crown’ role

    06:31

  • Queen Elizabeth stories see pop culture surge after her death

    02:16

  • How Kate and Meghan honored the queen with their jewelry

    03:22

  • The line in London to honor Queen Elizabeth is now miles long

    02:51

  • Rehearsal held for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II

    00:38

  • Mourners stand in line for hours overnight to witness queen's lying in state

    01:22

  • Soccer fans honor Queen Elizabeth II at Champions League games

    01:09

  • Three-mile line of mourners outside Westminster to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

    02:55

  • Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle follow queen's procession

    01:10

  • Next chapter for royal family unfolds as queen lies-in-state

    03:47

  • William and Harry make the solemn walk to Westminster together

    01:47

  • Royal family gathers at Westminster Hall for Queen’s service

    17:07

  • Archbishop of Canterbury greets mourners waiting to see Queen Elizabeth lie in state

    00:41

  • Watch: Procession for Queen Elizabeth departs from Buckingham Palace

    44:21

  • Why Harry isn't wearing a military uniform at queen’s procession

    03:36

  • Mourners describe atmosphere outside Buckingham Palace

    04:29

NBC News

‘It brought back a few memories’: Prince William acknowledges extra sadness at queen’s coffin procession

01:19

While meeting well-wishers in Sandringham, William could be heard talking about the “challenging” task of following his grandmother’s coffin along the same route he took behind his mother Princess Diana’s casket in 1997.Sept. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘It brought back a few memories’: Prince William acknowledges extra sadness at queen’s coffin procession

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    'You've got to be there': Standing in line for hours to see queen lie in state

    00:57

  • How is King Charles holding up amid busy event schedule?

    02:32

  • William, Kate inspect tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham

    01:01

  • Matt Smith: Prince Harry called me ‘granddad’ after ‘Crown’ role

    06:31

  • Queen Elizabeth stories see pop culture surge after her death

    02:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All