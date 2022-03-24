Britain's Prince William expresses his 'profound sorrow' for slavery
After the Jamaican prime minister told visiting Prince William of the island's desire for independence from Britain, William spoke of the “appalling atrocity of slavery” that stains British history.March 24, 2022
Britain's Prince William expresses his 'profound sorrow' for slavery
