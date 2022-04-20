Printed solar panels tested to take Tesla on 9,400-mile journey

Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’06:11
- Now Playing
Printed solar panels tested to take Tesla on 9,400-mile journey00:41
- UP NEXT
Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb to house Ukrainian refugees05:09
Prince Harry talks visit with Queen Elizabeth, fatherhood in TODAY exclusive12:29
Biden administration to announce additional aid package for Ukraine07:09
Ukrainian civilians trapped inside steel plant as Russia attacks02:19
Ukrainian commander in Mariupol issues desperate plea for help01:13
Funeral held for three members of Ukrainian bomb disposal team01:10
Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety03:50
Ukrainian returns home to devastated Bucha suburb01:46
Fear in Mariupol as Russia begins offensive in Donbas region02:25
Non-profit delivers $100,000 of critical supplies to Ukrainian hospital06:44
Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)08:45
Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)05:36
Boris Johnson offers ‘wholehearted apology’ after Covid ‘partygate’ fine02:14
Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?04:30
Bombings kill several at school in Kabul’s Shiite neighborhood01:01
Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine05:57
Shanghai authorities ramp up testing to eliminate Covid-19 transmission00:45
Plumes of smoke rise over Mariupol steel plant as Ukrainian soldiers hold out00:40
Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’06:11
- Now Playing
Printed solar panels tested to take Tesla on 9,400-mile journey00:41
- UP NEXT
Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb to house Ukrainian refugees05:09
Prince Harry talks visit with Queen Elizabeth, fatherhood in TODAY exclusive12:29
Biden administration to announce additional aid package for Ukraine07:09
Ukrainian civilians trapped inside steel plant as Russia attacks02:19
Play All