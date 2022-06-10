IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prisoners in Thailand released after marijuana legalized

More than 3,000 prisoners convicted of cannabis offences were released in Thailand on Thursday, after the country legalized the drug's possession and cultivation.June 10, 2022

