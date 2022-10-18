IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pro-democracy protester beaten up at Chinese consulate in U.K.

    01:14
    China's Communist Party Congress convenes with Xi Jinping expected to secure third five-year presidential term

    04:14

  • After protest, Beijing steps up security ahead of Communist Party Congress

    01:25

  • How an attack on Taiwan could cause economic damage worldwide

    05:04

  • VP Harris confirms U.S. support for Taiwan during Japan visit

    00:52

  • How U.S. taxpayers helped China's military

    06:14

  • Hong Kong police arrest man for alleged sedition during Queen Elizabeth II tribute

    00:47

  • Deadly quake in Sichuan, China, topples homes, creates landslides

    01:09

  • Shanghai schools reopen after months of closures due to Covid

    01:21

  • China's drought shrinks Poyang, its largest freshwater lake

    01:03

  • Extreme weather in China leads to drought, wildfires

    00:49

  • Indiana's governor visits Taiwanese president during trip to boost trade ties

    00:55

  • Receding waters of China's Yangtze River reveals ancient Buddhist statues

    00:44

  • China’s Yangtze River dries up amid unprecedented drought

    00:56

  • U.S. lawmakers visit to Taiwan’s parliament causes outrage in Beijing

    00:48

  • Taiwan residents downplay China military drills amid rising tensions

    01:28

  • Taiwan holds live-fire artillery drills to test combat readiness, officials say

    00:49

  • China announces new military drills near Taiwan

    00:45

  • China fires missiles over Taiwan in response to House Speaker Pelosi’s visit

    00:05

  • Pelosi: China will not ‘isolate Taiwan’ after trip sparks outrage in Beijing

    01:22

British police are investigating the assault of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was beaten up on the grounds of the Chinese consulate in the city of Manchester.Oct. 18, 2022

