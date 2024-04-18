Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University

- Now Playing
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University01:00
Hezbollah leader warns Israel will pay 'a high price' if Iran is attacked02:34
Google workers in New York protest over company's billion-dollar contract with Israel00:27
Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus01:43
US to impose new sanctions on Tehran in wake of attack on Israel02:31
Grief and despair as women, children and people seeking refuge in southern Gaza are killed01:58
Columbia University president to testify before lawmakers on antisemitism03:11
USC cancels commencement speech by class valedictorian01:36
House delivers articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to Senate01:49
Safety for aid in Gaza is an ‘ongoing problem,’ says humanitarian executive05:29
Fetterman says he disagrees with Biden on Israel but backs his 2024 campaign07:09
Protesters block traffic in US to demand cease-fire in Gaza02:47
Gaza City bakery reopens drawing large crowds waiting to buy bread01:09
Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage08:40
Displaced Palestinians come under Israeli fire in attempt to return to northern Gaza01:20
Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?02:11
Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran01:39
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies02:07
Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza01:36
Fears grow that tensions over Gaza could spill into Middle East01:55
