IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University
April 18, 202401:00
  • Now Playing

    Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Hezbollah leader warns Israel will pay 'a high price' if Iran is attacked

    02:34

  • Google workers in New York protest over company's billion-dollar contract with Israel

    00:27

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

  • US to impose new sanctions on Tehran in wake of attack on Israel

    02:31

  • Grief and despair as women, children and people seeking refuge in southern Gaza are killed

    01:58

  • Columbia University president to testify before lawmakers on antisemitism

    03:11

  • USC cancels commencement speech by class valedictorian

    01:36

  • House delivers articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to Senate

    01:49

  • Safety for aid in Gaza is an ‘ongoing problem,’ says humanitarian executive

    05:29

  • Fetterman says he disagrees with Biden on Israel but backs his 2024 campaign

    07:09

  • Protesters block traffic in US to demand cease-fire in Gaza

    02:47

  • Gaza City bakery reopens drawing large crowds waiting to buy bread

    01:09

  • Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage

    08:40

  • Displaced Palestinians come under Israeli fire in attempt to return to northern Gaza

    01:20

  • Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?

    02:11

  • Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran

    01:39

  • Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies

    02:07

  • Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza

    01:36

  • Fears grow that tensions over Gaza could spill into Middle East

    01:55

NBC News

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University

01:00

Several demonstrators gathered inside Columbia University to protest in support of Palestinians. A sign reading "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" was later removed. Some of the protesters who were students of Columbia have been temporarily suspended.April 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Hezbollah leader warns Israel will pay 'a high price' if Iran is attacked

    02:34

  • Google workers in New York protest over company's billion-dollar contract with Israel

    00:27

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

  • US to impose new sanctions on Tehran in wake of attack on Israel

    02:31

  • Grief and despair as women, children and people seeking refuge in southern Gaza are killed

    01:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All