IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Inside the final hours of Ron DeSantis' campaign, skiers rescued in frigid Vermont backcountry, and Jason Kelce steals the show at Chiefs-Bills playoff

  • Gaza hostage families camp outside Israeli prime minister's house to demand action

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq

    02:12

  • Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held

    02:13

  • Baby Tala, rescued from rubble in Gaza weeks ago, has died

    02:08

  • Strikes in Damascus kill senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials

    00:52

  • Funeral held for a 17-year-old Palestinian-American killed in West Bank

    00:55

  • Gazan father left all alone as he buries baby daughter

    01:05

  • A story of survival: 13-year-old takes care of seven siblings amid the war in Gaza

    05:44

  • Caged woman leads Tel Aviv rally calling for the release of Gaza hostages

    00:44

  • Video shows damaged cemetery after Israeli forces search for hostages in Gaza

    01:28

  • Top Houthi leader claims they are at war with the U.S.

    02:49

  • U.S. launches new strikes on Houthi targets

    02:04

  • Saudi foreign minister calls for ‘credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state’

    01:50

  • ‘Desperate, sad, angry’: Relative of youngest Hamas hostage on family’s ordeal

    01:26

  • Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital

    01:49

  • Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action

    02:17

  • At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

    01:30

  • Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting

    05:21

  • American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter

    04:25

NBC News

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival

00:32

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Sunday, blocking the street at the annual event.Jan. 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Gaza hostage families camp outside Israeli prime minister's house to demand action

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq

    02:12

  • Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held

    02:13

  • Baby Tala, rescued from rubble in Gaza weeks ago, has died

    02:08

  • Strikes in Damascus kill senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials

    00:52
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All