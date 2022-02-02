Pro volleyball? This new women’s league wants to make it big

Women’s volleyball is incredibly popular, but there is currently no full-time professional league in the United States. Women who do go pro — like those on the U.S. team that won gold in the Tokyo Olympics — historically play for teams overseas. League One Volleyball, or LOVB, is hoping to start a full-season pro league for women in the United States, and players like high school senior Brielle Warren aspire to one day compete in it.Feb. 2, 2022