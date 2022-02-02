IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pro volleyball? This new women's league wants to make it big

Pro volleyball? This new women’s league wants to make it big

Women’s volleyball is incredibly popular, but there is currently no full-time professional league in the United States. Women who do go pro — like those on the U.S. team that won gold in the Tokyo Olympics — historically play for teams overseas. League One Volleyball, or LOVB, is hoping to start a full-season pro league for women in the United States, and players like high school senior Brielle Warren aspire to one day compete in it.Feb. 2, 2022

    Pro volleyball? This new women’s league wants to make it big

