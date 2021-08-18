Prosecutor on a mission to right wrongful convictions (Part 1)

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy started a Conviction Integrity Unit three years ago to examine claims of innocence and look for those who are wrongfully imprisoned. That means investigating the work of her own office. “It’s not about us. It’s about justice,” Worthy tells NBC News’ Kate Snow. The unit has helped 29 people so far, making it stand out among a growing number of CIUs across the country.Aug. 18, 2021