Prosecutor on a mission to right wrongful convictions (Part 2)
As a college student, Kevin Harrington was arrested on a murder charge and thought he’d be quickly released when authorities realized their mistake. It took almost 18 years. Harrington tells NBC News’ Kate Snow that he was apprehensive at first when the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit began looking into his case, as that prosecutor’s office put him in prison. Now he’s working to bring about change.Aug. 18, 2021