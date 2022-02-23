'He is fascinated with violence': Prosecutors argue against moving accused school shooter to juvenile facility

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We need answers': Brother of man shot to death by Louisiana sheriff's deputies calls for release of bodycam footage02:21
Now Playing
'He is fascinated with violence': Prosecutors argue against moving accused school shooter to juvenile facility01:39
UP NEXT
Antisemitic flyers blanket Texas neighborhood following Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis01:59
Las Vegas police find child's body in freezer after sister brings note to school01:40
Police looking for motive after 2 teens arrested for fatally shooting 5-year-old Detroit boy01:29
Parents angry after Oklahoma U.S. House candidate was intoxicated at children’s sleepover01:54
Investigators searching for motive in deadly Portland shooting02:16
Renters face sharp rent increases in U.S. metro areas06:38
Biden administration trying to reverse racist effect of infrastructure projects05:32
Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/2202:12
Jury hears closing arguments in trial of ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing 01:35
Philadelphia authorities arrest alleged carjacking ringleader as auto thefts surge in U.S.03:00
Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial03:32
Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms03:09
Stolen party bus crashes during high speed chase near Los Angeles01:32
3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crimes01:39
U.S. Soccer agrees to pay women’s and men’s teams equally after legal fight01:42
DHS warns of urgent cyberattack threat as Russia tensions escalate01:39
Closing arguments in federal civil rights case of 3 ex-officers in death of George Floyd01:35
Biden announces sanctions after ‘beginning of a Russian invasion’ of Ukraine02:29
'He is fascinated with violence': Prosecutors argue against moving accused school shooter to juvenile facility01:39
The defense team representing 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley has requested that he be moved out of jail and to a juvenile rehabilitation center. WDIV's Priya Mann reports.Feb. 23, 2022
'We need answers': Brother of man shot to death by Louisiana sheriff's deputies calls for release of bodycam footage02:21
Now Playing
'He is fascinated with violence': Prosecutors argue against moving accused school shooter to juvenile facility01:39
UP NEXT
Antisemitic flyers blanket Texas neighborhood following Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis01:59
Las Vegas police find child's body in freezer after sister brings note to school01:40
Police looking for motive after 2 teens arrested for fatally shooting 5-year-old Detroit boy01:29
Parents angry after Oklahoma U.S. House candidate was intoxicated at children’s sleepover01:54