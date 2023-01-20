IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    AI can create stunning portraits. What does that mean for the art world?

    03:02

  • Actor Julian Sands missing in California mountains amid hiking trip

    01:24

  • Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

    02:54

  • 12 million people under winter alerts amid cross-country storm

    01:30

  • Family of 6-year-old shooter speaks out

    01:28

  • Legendary musician David Crosby dead at 81

    01:50

  • Grammy Award-winning singer David Crosby dead at 81

    00:35

  • Soccer player Anton Walkes killed in Florida boat crash

    01:42

  • Supreme Court 'unable to identify' person who leaked draft of abortion ruling

    01:21

  • Severe storm drops heavy snow across the Midwest

    03:06

  • Alec Baldwin could face 18 months in jail and $5,000 fine over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    01:16

  • Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' death

    03:21

  • Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car crash

    02:01

  • Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink

    03:27

  • San Francisco man arrested after viral homeless hosing incident

    01:56

  • Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

    04:43

  • 60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'

    02:19

  • What is the debt ceiling and what happens when the government reaches it?

    03:02

  • Could the probe into classified documents impact Biden’s 2024 plans?

    03:44

  • Suspect in drive-thru barista kidnap case appears in court

    00:48

NBC News

Prosecutors explain charges against Alec Baldwin in fatal 'Rust' shooting

03:32

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb explain why charges are being brought against Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Jan. 20, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    AI can create stunning portraits. What does that mean for the art world?

    03:02

  • Actor Julian Sands missing in California mountains amid hiking trip

    01:24

  • Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

    02:54

  • 12 million people under winter alerts amid cross-country storm

    01:30

  • Family of 6-year-old shooter speaks out

    01:28

  • Legendary musician David Crosby dead at 81

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All