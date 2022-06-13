Protest leader's home demolished in India

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Indian authorities have demolished the homes of people accused of masterminding last week's riots that were triggered by derogatory remarks made by ruling party figures about the Prophet Mohammad, officials said.June 13, 2022

