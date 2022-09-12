Watch: Protester dragged from crowd after heckling Prince Andrew

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” shouted the heckler, as the prince walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Edinburgh. Members of the public helped police forcibly remove him, while others in the crowd responded with chants of, “God save the king!”Sept. 12, 2022

