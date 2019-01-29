Protester interrupts Howard Schultz discussing 2020: 'Don't help elect Trump'01:28
While promoting his new book, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz received backlash for his potential 2020 presidential bid when a protester interrupted him shouting, "Don't help elect Trump," echoing a sentiment that Schultz would be a spoiler-candidate if he chooses an independent run.
