Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

World

Protesters call strike in Haiti after days of riots

Protesters in Haiti called a general strike after days of deadly riots sparked by a plan to increase fuel prices.Jul.09.2018

World News

  • Protesters call strike in Haiti after days of riots

    00:51

  • Rescued Thai soccer players on road to recovery in hospital

    01:31

  • Thailand cave rescue: four more boys brought to safety

    02:26

  • Britain’s royal family attends christening of Prince Louis

    00:58

  • Theresa May addresses Boris Johnson resignation over Brexit plan

    02:06

  • Elon Musk proposes plan to help the trapped Thailand soccer team

    01:09

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News