NBC News

Protesters clash with police in Madrid over government deal with separatists

01:03

Protesters clashed with police in Madrid outside Spain’s Socialist party headquarters. Some citizens are outraged over acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s attempts to secure another term in office by making a deal with Catalan separatists who want to secede from Spain.Nov. 10, 2023

