Protests turn violent near U.S. Embassy in Beirut

- Now Playing
Protests turn violent near U.S. Embassy in Beirut01:06
- UP NEXT
Biden: Gaza hospital blast caused by 'errant rocket fired by a terrorist group'01:19
Biden delivers remarks in Israel amid Hamas war: ‘You’re not alone’15:27
Palestinian man describes life in Gaza amid constant Israeli airstrikes01:33
Israel and Hamas deny responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital explosion02:35
Biden arrives in Israel as Gaza hospital blast overshadows trip06:07
Who’s behind the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza?02:49
Protests erupt after explosion levels hospital in Gaza02:40
Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv02:43
Protesters in Iran burn Israeli flags after Gaza hospital blast01:20
What Biden hopes to accomplish during trip to Israel03:33
Anger flares in Ramallah after reports of a deadly blast at Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital00:40
'Americans are worried': Biden meets with Netanyahu during Israel visit09:16
Biden arrives in Israel for high-stakes wartime visit07:51
Protests erupt near U.S. Embassy in Lebanon after Gaza hospital explosion01:40
Israeli military says militants' rocket caused the deadly explosion at Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital01:15
U.N. chief 'horrified' by Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital deaths01:05
Istanbul police use water cannon, pepper spray to disperse consulate protesters01:07
Israeli troops prepare for possible two-front war03:57
New York City cathedral holds vigil, prays for end to Israel-Hamas war01:41
- Now Playing
Protests turn violent near U.S. Embassy in Beirut01:06
- UP NEXT
Biden: Gaza hospital blast caused by 'errant rocket fired by a terrorist group'01:19
Biden delivers remarks in Israel amid Hamas war: ‘You’re not alone’15:27
Palestinian man describes life in Gaza amid constant Israeli airstrikes01:33
Israel and Hamas deny responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital explosion02:35
Biden arrives in Israel as Gaza hospital blast overshadows trip06:07
Play All