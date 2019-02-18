U.S. news

Protesters nationwide show disapproval for Trump's national emergency declaration

01:13

Protesters nationwide gathered to show their disapproval of President Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency along the southern border.Feb. 18, 2019

  • Trump to Maduro regime: 'End this nightmare'

    01:42

  • Rep. Swalwell: Questions persist about Pres. Trump’s loyalties

    03:13

  • Watch nationwide protests against national emergency declaration

    01:13

  • Trump 'most excited' about death penalty for drug dealers in China trade deal

    02:16

  • Watch Trump break into sing-song sequence on lawsuits, Supreme Court

    00:56

  • Trump declares national emergency to secure border wall funding

    00:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All