Protesters rally before trial for Black teen's suspension over hairstyle
Feb. 22, 202400:46
Protesters gathered near the home of Barbers Hill Independent School District Superintendent Greg Poole after a Black teen was suspended for the majority of the school year over his dreadlocks. A judge is set to hear arguments over the school's decision.Feb. 22, 2024

