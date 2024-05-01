Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center

- Now Playing
Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center01:23
- UP NEXT
Police crack down on campus protests across the nation05:15
'We are going to protect our city': NYC mayor discusses raid on Columbia protesters07:20
Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters00:52
Blinken tells Gaza hostage families to 'keep strong' as he meets them in Tel Aviv00:56
'Multiple acts of violence' break out at UCLA Gaza protests, police say00:51
Protests at UCLA turn violent00:27
Only Hamas to blame if there's no Gaza cease-fire, Blinken says00:44
Arrests made at CCNY after standoff between police and demonstrators01:01
Video shows damage to Columbia's Hamilton Hall after police clear protesters00:57
Hamilton Hall at Columbia cleared of protesters, NYPD says10:42
NYPD says no tear gas was used in Columbia building04:52
We feel ‘betrayed’ and ‘abandoned,’ Barnard student says10:59
Columbia professor: 'We didn't have to see this kind of violence'06:19
Columbia releases statement saying protesters 'chose to escalate'03:34
NYPD officers enter Columbia University through 2nd floor window to clear protesters06:04
Protesters taken into custody at Columbia University05:18
Columbia students and faculty told to shelter in place as NYPD gathers near campus06:24
Israel rejects idea of Palestinian sovereignty as world leaders push two-state solution04:08
NYC mayor says Columbia protests have been ‘co-opted by outside agitators'04:42
- Now Playing
Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center01:23
- UP NEXT
Police crack down on campus protests across the nation05:15
'We are going to protect our city': NYC mayor discusses raid on Columbia protesters07:20
Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters00:52
Blinken tells Gaza hostage families to 'keep strong' as he meets them in Tel Aviv00:56
'Multiple acts of violence' break out at UCLA Gaza protests, police say00:51
Play All