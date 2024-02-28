IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sen. Mitch McConnell will step down as Republican leader this term

Protesters target Athens mayor in wake of UGA murder
Feb. 28, 202404:47
  • Now Playing

    Protesters target Athens mayor in wake of UGA murder

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of migrants released at bus stop after San Diego runs out of aid money

    02:37

  • Brian Kemp condemns Biden over death of UGA student

    03:58

  • Texas first responders share struggles as border crisis grows

    03:48

  • Tulsa mayor pushes back on rumor that it is a 'sanctuary city'

    03:22

  • What happens if the Senate border deal fails

    03:40

  • NYC's pre-paid card program for migrant families faces pushback

    02:50

  • Fate of bipartisan border bill remains uncertain

    02:11

  • What’s in the Senate’s proposed border security package

    05:20

  • Anti-immigration convoy holds protest at the US-Mexico border

    01:50

  • Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday

    02:09

  • House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment

    02:08

  • Democrats denounce impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

    01:57

  • Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools

    01:56

  • 'A big part of that is Trump' Rep. Himes on why Congress has not passed a border deal

    06:24

  • Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport

    02:48

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to remove border razor wire

    00:56

  • Dispute over federal access to Texas border deepens

    02:23

  • Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings

    00:33

  • Biden administration sends cease-and-desist letter to Texas over border access

    03:10

NBC News Channel

Protesters target Athens mayor in wake of UGA murder

04:47

Protesters repeatedly disrupted Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz during a press conference on crime prevention efforts in the wake of a UGA student’s murder.Feb. 28, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Protesters target Athens mayor in wake of UGA murder

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of migrants released at bus stop after San Diego runs out of aid money

    02:37

  • Brian Kemp condemns Biden over death of UGA student

    03:58

  • Texas first responders share struggles as border crisis grows

    03:48

  • Tulsa mayor pushes back on rumor that it is a 'sanctuary city'

    03:22

  • What happens if the Senate border deal fails

    03:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All