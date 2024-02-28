Protesters target Athens mayor in wake of UGA murder

- Now Playing
Protesters target Athens mayor in wake of UGA murder04:47
- UP NEXT
Hundreds of migrants released at bus stop after San Diego runs out of aid money02:37
Brian Kemp condemns Biden over death of UGA student03:58
Texas first responders share struggles as border crisis grows03:48
Tulsa mayor pushes back on rumor that it is a 'sanctuary city'03:22
What happens if the Senate border deal fails03:40
NYC's pre-paid card program for migrant families faces pushback02:50
Fate of bipartisan border bill remains uncertain02:11
What’s in the Senate’s proposed border security package05:20
Anti-immigration convoy holds protest at the US-Mexico border01:50
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday02:09
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment02:08
Democrats denounce impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas01:57
Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools01:56
'A big part of that is Trump' Rep. Himes on why Congress has not passed a border deal06:24
Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport02:48
Supreme Court allows Biden administration to remove border razor wire00:56
Dispute over federal access to Texas border deepens02:23
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings00:33
Biden administration sends cease-and-desist letter to Texas over border access03:10
- Now Playing
Protesters target Athens mayor in wake of UGA murder04:47
- UP NEXT
Hundreds of migrants released at bus stop after San Diego runs out of aid money02:37
Brian Kemp condemns Biden over death of UGA student03:58
Texas first responders share struggles as border crisis grows03:48
Tulsa mayor pushes back on rumor that it is a 'sanctuary city'03:22
What happens if the Senate border deal fails03:40
Play All