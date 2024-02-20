IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Protesting Indian farmers reject government proposal
Feb. 20, 202401:00
    Protesting Indian farmers reject government proposal

Protesting Indian farmers reject government proposal

Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices have rejected a proposal from the government, and say they will continue their march to the capital, New Delhi.Feb. 20, 2024

