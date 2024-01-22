IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Protests erupt across Germany against far-right extremists

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

    01:09

  • WATCH: Boiling water turns into snow and ice in freezing Finland

    00:34

  • Eiffel Tower closes due to strike on 100th anniversary of its creator’s death

    00:50

  • Prague declares day of mourning after historic deadly shooting 

    02:39

  • Turkey rounds up over 300 people suspected of having ISIS links

    00:43

  • Vigil held for victims of the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic's history

    00:52

  • Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people

    02:54

  • Authorities confirm at least 10 people killed in Prague shooting

    02:06

  • How Russia's invasion is helping to strengthen Ukraine's culture

    11:57

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails E.U. accession talks

    00:48

  • Polish Hanukkah candles relit after far-right fire extinguisher incident

    01:20

  • Watch: Polish politician uses fire extinguisher on Hanukkah candles

    01:16

  • Long lines form as Finland closes border crossings with Russia

    00:40

  • Rioting in Dublin after knife attack injures 5 people

    00:39

  • 'It's like sitting in a very boring movie,' Iceland volcano evacuee says

    01:24

  • Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

    01:18

  • Lion spotted on the loose after escaping from circus near Rome, Italy

    00:50

  • Protesters clash with police in Madrid over government deal with separatists

    01:03

  • Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims

    00:43

NBC News

Protests erupt across Germany against far-right extremists

00:53

Tens of thousands of people protested against the rise of the far right in Germany following reports of a meeting where extremists discussed deporting of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship.Jan. 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Protests erupt across Germany against far-right extremists

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

    01:09

  • WATCH: Boiling water turns into snow and ice in freezing Finland

    00:34

  • Eiffel Tower closes due to strike on 100th anniversary of its creator’s death

    00:50

  • Prague declares day of mourning after historic deadly shooting 

    02:39

  • Turkey rounds up over 300 people suspected of having ISIS links

    00:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All