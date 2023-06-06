IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Protests over pride flag flying at Mississippi VA clinic, cemetery

01:50

Republican officials have asked for the removal of a Pride flag flying at the Biloxi, Mississippi, Veterans Affairs health clinic and protesters are calling the flag a division. But a spokesperson for the VA says LGBTQ veterans should be welcomed at the VA. WXXV’s Ansley Brant reports.June 6, 2023

